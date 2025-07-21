Hey, y'all - we added some quality of life improvements, most importantly showing when Gendai is invincible. This should aid to not destroy your items when it was previously unclear.
💻July Dev Log
Version 2.5 brings the following:
- Adds a flashing effect to the final boss to indicate invincibility frames
- Improved the navmesh on Level 1 so enemies can enter/leave buildings and walk through tables
- Fixes Mirai's jump sfx in the skill menu & pause menu
- Fixes some typos in skill descriptions
Hope you're having a great summer!
With love 💖,
- The Trashfire Team
Changed files in this update