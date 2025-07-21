 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Hey, y'all - we added some quality of life improvements, most importantly showing when Gendai is invincible. This should aid to not destroy your items when it was previously unclear.

💻July Dev Log

Version 2.5 brings the following:

- Adds a flashing effect to the final boss to indicate invincibility frames

- Improved the navmesh on Level 1 so enemies can enter/leave buildings and walk through tables

- Fixes Mirai's jump sfx in the skill menu & pause menu

- Fixes some typos in skill descriptions

Hope you're having a great summer!

With love 💖,

- The Trashfire Team

