Hey everyone,

We've updated the Prologue to better reflect the current state of Coreless, so that new players don’t confuse the older experience with the latest gameplay.

The previous version of the Prologue is still accessible via a separate branch. If you’d like to keep playing it, just go to Coreless Prologue → Properties → Betas, and enter the code: 202520252025. That version should remain unchanged.

Please note:

Prologue progress will carry over to the main game if you decide to join us in Early Access.

The updated version does not use old system save data .

We've temporarily removed Simplified and Traditional Chinese localization, as we’ve paused translation efforts to focus on core development during the early stages of Early Access. We plan to bring back Chinese support in the future and will keep everyone posted.

Thank you all for playing Coreless over the past year. We’ve truly appreciated your support and feedback.

If you’d like to join us on the new Early Access journey, you’re very welcome — and as always, feedback is appreciated!

All the best,

— Blue Turtle