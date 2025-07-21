 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19296226 Edited 21 July 2025 – 06:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features
  • Supreme Potions: Healing, Mana, and Rage added
  • Potions for all resistance types added
  • New Veteran Skill: Elixir Endurance
  • Added "Make All" button to Alchemy Table
  • Hotkey added to switch between skillbars
  • Druid and Wizard mercenaries gain Circle of Protection buff
  • New Open Zone: Northern Wastes (70% complete)


Changes
  • Renamed "Magical Potion Recipe" to "Vital Essence Recipe"
  • Frostbloom Healing Wraps healing increased to 300 HP/sec (level 20 required)
  • Mercenary buffs are now AoE and used in combat
  • Felarii now follow Ancient Gods faction
  • UI window opacity reduced to 95% for clarity
  • Increased respawn time for mobs near King Thrym and Morwyn
  • Moved Frostheart Renewal from North Gate's Guardian to Hrimsorr
  • Increased drop rate for 3rd floor VoV key fragments
  • Increased drop rate for "Waterstone of the Ancients"
  • Angry Librarian: 100% drop rate for "Small Rusty Key"
  • Karnok the Warden: 100% drop rate for "Urord Gatekey"
  • Added shadows to house chests
  • Reduced Snow Giant Mages' fire damage


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed potion crafting failure at 100% success chance
  • Corrected tooltip typos for gear with new resistances
  • Fixed resistance buffs not scaling with WIS
  • Resolved mercenary dismiss issue in multiplayer


Thank you for playing Ancient Kingdoms! Join the discussion on our Steam Community page!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link