- Supreme Potions: Healing, Mana, and Rage added
- Potions for all resistance types added
- New Veteran Skill: Elixir Endurance
- Added "Make All" button to Alchemy Table
- Hotkey added to switch between skillbars
- Druid and Wizard mercenaries gain Circle of Protection buff
- New Open Zone: Northern Wastes (70% complete)
Changes
- Renamed "Magical Potion Recipe" to "Vital Essence Recipe"
- Frostbloom Healing Wraps healing increased to 300 HP/sec (level 20 required)
- Mercenary buffs are now AoE and used in combat
- Felarii now follow Ancient Gods faction
- UI window opacity reduced to 95% for clarity
- Increased respawn time for mobs near King Thrym and Morwyn
- Moved Frostheart Renewal from North Gate's Guardian to Hrimsorr
- Increased drop rate for 3rd floor VoV key fragments
- Increased drop rate for "Waterstone of the Ancients"
- Angry Librarian: 100% drop rate for "Small Rusty Key"
- Karnok the Warden: 100% drop rate for "Urord Gatekey"
- Added shadows to house chests
- Reduced Snow Giant Mages' fire damage
Bug Fixes
- Fixed potion crafting failure at 100% success chance
- Corrected tooltip typos for gear with new resistances
- Fixed resistance buffs not scaling with WIS
- Resolved mercenary dismiss issue in multiplayer
Thank you for playing Ancient Kingdoms! Join the discussion on our Steam Community page!
Changed files in this update