Hello everyone! Today's update brings bug fixes and adds support for multiple new languages. Details below:

​1️⃣ Bug Fixes​

• Fixed an issue where ​Support Cards​ with cooldowns reduced by the ​Elemental Surge effect​ occasionally retained their ​original CD​ during combat.

​2️⃣ New Languages​

Added full localization for:

→ Swedish

→ Dutch

→ Polish

→ Italian

→ Turkish

Join players worldwide in the adventure!