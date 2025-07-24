 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19296131 Edited 24 July 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi,

This small update fixes a number of issues across the game.

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes you wouldn't be given a modifier reward, even if you'd earned one.

  • Double reward icon at the end of the game no longer shows a hole number.

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes you couldn't select a modifier reward at the end of a round.

  • Fixed overlapping icon bug when showing the modifier goal in the game menu.

  • Contours from future holes no longer show when the current hole is being animated in or out.

  • Teams now use the maximum number of equipment slots that anyone in the team has unlocked.

  • The hole-in-one bonus is now applied to everyone in a team, if anyone on that team has it unlocked.

  • The weekly challenge always uses your standard difficulty progression.

  • You no longer get stuck bouncing forever on the springboard.

  • The default selection when navigating the settings is now more intuitive.

  • Updated the whole game to Unity 6, which will have minor performance benefits.

Happy Golfing,

Philip

