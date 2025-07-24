Hi,

This small update fixes a number of issues across the game.

Fixed a bug where sometimes you wouldn't be given a modifier reward, even if you'd earned one.

Double reward icon at the end of the game no longer shows a hole number.

Fixed a bug where sometimes you couldn't select a modifier reward at the end of a round.

Fixed overlapping icon bug when showing the modifier goal in the game menu.

Contours from future holes no longer show when the current hole is being animated in or out.

Teams now use the maximum number of equipment slots that anyone in the team has unlocked.

The hole-in-one bonus is now applied to everyone in a team, if anyone on that team has it unlocked.

The weekly challenge always uses your standard difficulty progression.

You no longer get stuck bouncing forever on the springboard.

The default selection when navigating the settings is now more intuitive.