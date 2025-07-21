 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Survivors.

Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.
Here are the changes we've applied:


Overview

  • This patch includes improvements to the tutorial, adjustments to monster and orb balance, and talent system expansion for higher quality and better game balance.


Patch Details

  • Tutorial & UI

    • The display duration of the tutorial key guide has been increased.

  • Audio

    • Fixed an issue where the in-game BGM would continue playing after stage completion.

  • Combat & Monsters

    • Extended the pre-spawn effect duration for monsters from 1 second to 1.6 seconds to allow for more ample player response time.

    • Slightly decreased the overall movement speed of monsters.

  • Orb Balance

    • Electric Orb I, II, III have been adjusted downward overall.

      • We have addressed the previously underappreciated benefits of Electric Orbs (such as minimal impact from projectile speed, reliable targeting, and superior damage focus).

  • Talent System

    • EXP gain range: 5 stages, +10% per stage (up to 50%)

    • Character movement speed: 5 stages, +2% per stage (up to 10%)

    • Projectile speed: 5 stages, +2% per stage (up to 10%)

Changed files in this update

