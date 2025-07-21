Hello, Survivors.
Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.
Here are the changes we've applied:
Overview
This patch includes improvements to the tutorial, adjustments to monster and orb balance, and talent system expansion for higher quality and better game balance.
Patch Details
Tutorial & UI
The display duration of the tutorial key guide has been increased.
Audio
Fixed an issue where the in-game BGM would continue playing after stage completion.
Combat & Monsters
Extended the pre-spawn effect duration for monsters from 1 second to 1.6 seconds to allow for more ample player response time.
Slightly decreased the overall movement speed of monsters.
Orb Balance
Electric Orb I, II, III have been adjusted downward overall.
We have addressed the previously underappreciated benefits of Electric Orbs (such as minimal impact from projectile speed, reliable targeting, and superior damage focus).
Talent System
EXP gain range: 5 stages, +10% per stage (up to 50%)
Character movement speed: 5 stages, +2% per stage (up to 10%)
Projectile speed: 5 stages, +2% per stage (up to 10%)
Changed files in this update