■ 7/21 2025 EA 23.170 Stable

(Translated by ChatGPT)



After the stable version update, some mods may stop working or behave strangely. If anything unusual happens, please try disabling mods once and check again.



[Highlights]

* Allies now gain bonus experience to base stats and skills based on the number of days spent with the PC. The notes section of the character screen now displays both affinity-based and time-based bonuses.

* Introduced stackable Fake Blocks. Using a Fake Block on an existing block copies its appearance.

* Added a fixed waist enchantment for “Moving Tail.” Equipment with this enchantment can be worn by characters with fluffy tails without a speed penalty.

* Added a new state: Song. Functions similarly to a stance and grants continuous effects while singing. (Cost may be adjusted in the future)

* Frozen food items now turn into sherbet.



[New Content]

* (Backer Wish) Added unique NPC “Nanas” to Specwing (dedicated quests to be added later). Also added new rumors to Nanasu.

* Added special adventurer “Younger Sister Snow Leopard.” ★Added Snow Leopard Tail.

* Implemented the “Cat Sniffing” ability. Some NPCs now use this ability.

* Added Cat Tail and Fox Tail. Added tails to rare drops of feline and fox-type races.

* Added Dystopian Meals.

* Added recipe for Genetic Drug (tentative; acquisition method may change).

* Added cookie-themed blocks.

* Added biscuit building set (walls, blocks, floors, doors, pillars, etc).

* Added chocolate building set.

* Added Giant Mango, Giant Cherry, Giant Chocolate Plate.

* Added Giant Banana and Giant Mousse.

* Added 4 new monsters.

* Added new rumors for Seekers.

* Added red book “Faith and Life.” Thanks Elin Discord Community!

* Added red book “Formats of Civilian Requests.” Thanks Elin Discord Community!

* Added red book “Introduction to Magic.” Thanks Elin Discord Community!



[Additions and Changes]

* Unique NPCs with sufficiently high affinity now give stuffed figures and cards when spoken to.

* Updated graphic for bucklers.

* Increased rare drop rates for Polar Bears and Tyrannosaurs.

* When a user map fails to load, a temporary fallback map is now loaded instead.

* Whirlwind weapon enchantments no longer trigger at the activation point.

* Doors, statues, and similar objects can no longer be teleported.

* Candle Ghosts now emit light.

* Starting as a magic-using profession now grants “Introduction to Magic” red book.

* Success rate of lullabies now scales with song power. Songs no longer activate while silenced.

* Changed Jellyfish attribute from “Nerve” to “None.”

* Added “Hand” to Cold-element spells.

* Added “Magic Sword” to Fire-element spells.

* Added Lullaby to Farris’s actions.

* When a hostile Poltergeist mass-teleports near the PC, auto-turn actions are now cancelled.

* After stealing Oren from an NPC, stealing again from the same NPC is temporarily disabled.

* Black Market vendors invited to player bases will now trade even if Thieves Guild rank is low.

* Now tracks number of completed Nephia, eggs hatched, area farmed, cleaning actions, brushing/shearing actions, and other activities (internal tracking).

* Added Black Market vendors to several towns. Vendors outside Kapul and Derphy will refuse to trade unless Thieves Guild rank is high enough (also applies at player bases).

* Added throwable weapon tags to Kabocha and Tomato.

* Moving ranged weapons in an ally's inventory no longer consumes ammo.

* Days spent with an ally are only counted when in the same map or in the party.

* Updated Leafy Sea Dragon naming pattern (e.g., Red → Fire).

* Added Swimming to initial skills for Dragon race.

* Updated snow graphics.

* Updated Chinese translation.

* (English version) Improved several translations.

* (English version) Renamed Public Moral policy to Public Morality.

* (English version) Renamed “pale soil” material to avoid conflict with “light soil.”

* (English version) Renamed loaf of bread to white bread.



[Fixes]

* Fixed a bug where characters with the Loyalty feat didn’t take hits if teleported out of attack range while protecting allies.

* Fixed a bug where talking to Fiama or Ash in Nymelle Depths after defeating Naimiel could replay the Naimiel event.

* Fixed a bug where furniture occupying multiple tiles with invisibility flags did not become invisible until map reload.

* Fixed a bug where customized background text sometimes didn’t display punctuation.

* Fixed a bug where ally memory of meals didn’t affect food selection logic.

* Fixed a bug causing errors when abandoning bases with specific policies active.

* Fixed a bug where destroyed/searched items remained as blank buttons in the item search widget.

* Fixed a bug where relocating an underwater home removed its underwater status.

* Fixed a bug where entering a user map with the main text widget disabled caused an error.

* Fixed a bug where the “Underwater” land feat bonus wasn’t functioning.

* Fixed a bug where value calculations for unidentified multi-item potions used pre-identification prices.

* Fixed a bug where wild Triceratops didn't experience Agriculture skill decay.

* Fixed a bug where special NPCs like Big Daddy could regenerate after butchering.

* Fixed a bug where randomly generated furniture couldn’t be assigned “World's Best” quality.

* Other minor fixes and adjustments.



[Notes]

* Due to age restrictions, many mods are hidden by default in the Elin Workshop. To view all mods, enable adult community content in your Steam account’s store preferences (for adults only). A reminder has been added to the top of the Workshop page.

* The main scenario will begin next year, with completion expected late next year or the following year. The home scenario is planned to be completed within next year. Scenario content will continue to be added after EA ends.

* Regarding visual issues on highly elevated maps, increasing the draw range is possible in settings but may impact performance, so the current default will remain for now.