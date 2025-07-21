 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Version 1.0.2 Released

This small update includes the following:

  • Added display size options to the settings menu: Large (window 3x), Medium (window 2x), and Small (window 1x).

  • Fixed a bug causing the game to freeze.

  • Fixed a bug where the letter "E" would sometimes disappear during the "Sacrifice Villager" tutorial.

  • Corrected several typos in various texts.

We've recorded all your feedback and are discussing how to implement or optimize it. Your suggestions are what drive our progress—thank you!

