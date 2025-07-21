Version 1.0.2 Released

This small update includes the following:

Added display size options to the settings menu: Large (window 3x) , Medium (window 2x) , and Small (window 1x) .

Fixed a bug causing the game to freeze.

Fixed a bug where the letter "E" would sometimes disappear during the "Sacrifice Villager" tutorial.

Corrected several typos in various texts.

We've recorded all your feedback and are discussing how to implement or optimize it. Your suggestions are what drive our progress—thank you!