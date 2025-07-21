 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19295435
-Add 2 more sites to the feature site list in Earth Online. Matterhorn, Switzerland and Mount Maunganui, Switzerland.
-Fix issue where clouds would disappear on the “Weather Settings Panel” when adjusting cloud base height.
-Fix issue where wide angle VR camera was not rendering Earth Online map selection screen.

