-Add 2 more sites to the feature site list in Earth Online. Matterhorn, Switzerland and Mount Maunganui, Switzerland.
-Fix issue where clouds would disappear on the “Weather Settings Panel” when adjusting cloud base height.
-Fix issue where wide angle VR camera was not rendering Earth Online map selection screen.
EarlyAccess_2.8.0 – Hot Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update