Knights and Mercs, it is Thursday! We like updates on Thursdays, it is a good day for Update #20! With this update we've added a new map to the game - the underground, secured Delta Clinic - which drops immediately into the proc-gen rotation with +11 proc-gen combos, fixed some important bugs with Scanning and Utility programs for the Matrix, improved the display for loot details in mission and victory, fixed issues with enemy agents being tilted by Crimson Vector or Slashslide and more. Let's get into the details!

But first - if you are enjoying the ride in the New Boston Zone and the pace of new content being added to the game, we hope you'll take a minute to leave a review.

Finally, we posted our Post-Launch Roadmap this week, so take a look!

New Map: Delta Clinic and +11 Proc-Gen Combos

We're excited to resume to the work to expand the physical space of play in New Boston again - the mission maps! The new Delta Clinic map is the 3rd map we've added to the game post-launch and it is also the marker at which we are re-warming up the new map pipeline. There will be proc-gen maps and objectives both to come in the following weeks!

Delta Clinic is a black site buried deep beneath the New Boston Zone, it might be used for all manner of biomedical procedures, storage, or research that can't be on under the artificial light of the dome. The map is separated out into major areas - the front entry hall and cargo storage built around 2 massive pits, the inner research and bioetch area and a vault in the far back. It has a mix of both open areas and closed in interiors, and a cool multi-lane flow.

This week's new map brings the proc-gen map total up to 35 and the additional +11 proc-gen combos raise the total combinations of map X objective to 304. Delta Clinic only appears at Power Level 3 or higher.

Having just completed a 3rd new objective type (Exfiltrate, Infiltrate and Download, and Hardened Target), we are turning our attention back to the weekly map releases as well as how these new objective types can be looped into the Power Play and Compromised system for Contacts. Then we'll be switching back for a few final objective types before release to round out the set and really blow up the numbers!

Matrix Utility and Scan Fixes

We've fixed two key bugs for the Matrix in Update #20. The first was about Scanning - where a node might be scanned up to 2/2, but then if you scanned it again from an adjacent node, it would be reset to 1/2. This was a simple mistake in some refactoring we did and has been resolved now. A node, once reaching 2/2 Scan will not be reduced to a lower Scan by the act of Scanning. Scan. Scan Scanning!

Second, there was an odd issue with all Utility and Hybrid-Utility programs. These types of programs add a buff for as long as they are loaded. For pure Utility programs, this can be the entire duration of the Hack, but for Hybrid-Utility Programs, it is likely to be a shorter duration while you use up the charges. Still, the bug was that some of these programs had a hidden built-in duration - usually 1 or 3 Turns, and the buff was canceling unexpectedly.

Loot Detail Update

With Update #20, we've improved the display for all types of loot in both the victory and during the mission. We've ensured that there are always correct icons shown for all of the types and that the subtype is always listed. Where the type was sometimes the only thing given (Blueprint) we now ensure subtype is there so you can get hype about your new loot (Weapon Blueprint, etc). This has helped us synchronize our watches between mission looting and victory screen loot display so everything is nice and clean.

No More Tilting those Enemies

We fixed a set of bugs across a series of melee Talents - Slashslide, Crimson Vector and the melee Overwatch Talents of Preempt and Predator Reflex - that could all result in your merc and the enemies ending in some odd states, if the elevation wasn't simple.

Enemy agents will no longer end up tilted crazy if the start and end locations of your moving attack Talents like Slashslide were on different elevations.

Your merc will no longer end up "in" the stairs if the destination of your Slashslide or Crimson Vector was higher than your starting point.

Predator Reflex and Preempt will no longer end with the Overwatching character "in" the floor if th elevations were different.

Fixed one other case where enemy movements between elevations could result in a tilt as well.

Quit to Desktop

We've made a minor text swap on the main menu to be sure that whenever you're going to Quit to Desktop we say that, and whenever you are going Return to Menu, we say that instead. Minor polish, but every bit counts ːsteamhappyː

v2.1.27 - #20: - 7/24/2025

- Added new proc-gen map "Delta Clinic": a secured underground black site that supports +11 new proc-gen combos (Heist a CPU, Steal 3 Files, Scavenger, Kill 3 Captains, Bodyguard, Siege, Battle Striker, Exfiltrate, Hardened Target, Infiltrate and Download) for Power Level 3+ teams

- Fixed issue with Matrix Nodes reverting to 1/2 Scan when being scanned from adjacent node

- Fixed bug with Utility and Hybrid-Utility Programs where buff might go away after 1 or 3 Turns unexpectedly

- Improved display of all equipment / comparison to allow for scrolling if content exceeded window

- Improved display of loot in missions and in victory, always including icon and subtype (Weapon Mod Blueprint, etc)

- Fixed bug with cyberdeck repair where you were not actually charged $$$ for the repair

- Fixed issue with Slashslide, Crimson Vector and melee Overwatch Talents sometimes tilting enemies in odd ways, ending movement "in" stairs

- Fixed bug that could lock the camera after disconnecting from the matrix on a second mission

- Fixed bug where Keys like Blue Key could appear twice in objective list

- Fixed Roll With It recharge rate adjustment costing 2 training points

- Adjusted armor setup for MATS Silk Snipers

- Updated quit button to "Quit to Desktop" on main menu