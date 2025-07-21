v0.1.2.55
The Twisted Forest - Level 5
- Added coffins to Level 5
- Added spell impact sound effects
- Adjustments to enemy count
Have fun! More content on the way soon! Next update will have additional levels and enemies!
GnarlyTree Games
v0.1.2.55 (more content for level 5)
