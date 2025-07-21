This is a big update containing needed features for content expansions as well as an cool rework to Cloak of Invisibility Technique and the Sensory system. It's also filled with lots of other goodies! (and of course, bug fixes)

Warp Techniques (Imprison) can now revive players before warping them

This was causing the bounty issue when imprisoning enemy ninja. This is now fixed.

(WIP) Kage Approval Rating System

After the council decides who is an Kage, ninja within the village above level 20 will be able to vote for or against the existing leadership after completing all their daily missions. In the near future, if the approval rating of a Kage is too low, there will be a way or ways to initiate a new election. Missing Ninja of that village can also vote, this is so players cannot just exile whomever dissents them. We will balance how hard it is to do this to make it quite hard. But regardless, this will incentivize players to be good leaders, not exile people for no reason, and for the council to elect likeable and popular leaders.

Reworked Cloak of Invisibility Technique and Sensory System



This is a major overhaul to one of the first and most important jutsu in the game. Cloak of Invisibility Technique allows for Stealthy gameplay, most vital for feeling ninja. Visibility of Cloaked Ninja will now depend on your distance to them, if you have higher Chakra, you can detect Cloaked Ninja better as always. If you have higher Intellect, you can hide better.

Visibility of Cloaked Ninja now get clearer as they are closer to you.

Cloaked Ninja can target players to see what their sensory range is so they can try to avoid it.

Cloak of Invisibility Technique now works on NPCs the same way it works on players, targeting the NPC will show you their sensory range, and they can still see you if you are within it.

Added Preliminary Visual Manipulation Genjutsu Support

We will introduce basic Genjutsu soon

Added Mission Cooldowns for Repeatable Missions

So that we can make missions that only are doable every X minutes, hours, days etc. This includes adding special daily missions that will only show up when the cooldown is done.

Added Crime Reduction to Missions



Added support for missions to reduce Crime score. This is for the new prison system so that players can atone for their crimes by completing Prison missions.

Added Music Name UI at bottom left of screen

You can disable it in the Settings under Music if you don't like it

Added support for relogging into fainted characters

The Hitspark Splashscreen is now animated!

(Devs) Added Crime Score checking in Conditional Branches for Events

(Devs) Added Crime Score changing in Commands for Events

(GMs) Added Crime Score changing in Edit Player Menu

(Devs) Added Repeatable Mission filter in Mission Editor