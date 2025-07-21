 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a big update containing needed features for content expansions as well as an cool rework to Cloak of Invisibility Technique and the Sensory system. It's also filled with lots of other goodies! (and of course, bug fixes)

Features

  • Warp Techniques (Imprison) can now revive players before warping them
    This was causing the bounty issue when imprisoning enemy ninja. This is now fixed.

  • (WIP) Kage Approval Rating System
    After the council decides who is an Kage, ninja within the village above level 20 will be able to vote for or against the existing leadership after completing all their daily missions. In the near future, if the approval rating of a Kage is too low, there will be a way or ways to initiate a new election. Missing Ninja of that village can also vote, this is so players cannot just exile whomever dissents them. We will balance how hard it is to do this to make it quite hard. But regardless, this will incentivize players to be good leaders, not exile people for no reason, and for the council to elect likeable and popular leaders.

  • Reworked Cloak of Invisibility Technique and Sensory System

    This is a major overhaul to one of the first and most important jutsu in the game. Cloak of Invisibility Technique allows for Stealthy gameplay, most vital for feeling ninja.

    • Visibility of Cloaked Ninja will now depend on your distance to them, if you have higher Chakra, you can detect Cloaked Ninja better as always. If you have higher Intellect, you can hide better.

    • Visibility of Cloaked Ninja now get clearer as they are closer to you.

    • Cloaked Ninja can target players to see what their sensory range is so they can try to avoid it.

    • Cloak of Invisibility Technique now works on NPCs the same way it works on players, targeting the NPC will show you their sensory range, and they can still see you if you are within it.

  • Added Preliminary Visual Manipulation Genjutsu Support


    We will introduce basic Genjutsu soon

  • Added Mission Cooldowns for Repeatable Missions
    So that we can make missions that only are doable every X minutes, hours, days etc. This includes adding special daily missions that will only show up when the cooldown is done.

  • Added Crime Reduction to Missions

    Added support for missions to reduce Crime score. This is for the new prison system so that players can atone for their crimes by completing Prison missions.

  • Added Music Name UI at bottom left of screen
    You can disable it in the Settings under Music if you don't like it

  • Added support for relogging into fainted characters

  • The Hitspark Splashscreen is now animated!

  • (Devs) Added Crime Score checking in Conditional Branches for Events

  • (Devs) Added Crime Score changing in Commands for Events

  • (GMs) Added Crime Score changing in Edit Player Menu

  • (Devs) Added Repeatable Mission filter in Mission Editor

  • (Devs) Added Alive Target requirement to Jutsu

Changes

  • Improvements to News on Launch UI
    Improved the usability and design

  • Redesigned Item Hover Window
    Now larger, displayers more information and has better styling

  • "War Crimes" system rebranded as "Crime System"

    I'm making the War Crime system that was recently added a lot more encompassing of crimes as a whole. It treats killing your own village ninja in Danger Zones (previously would exile you) as a crime now too. In the future, we can add laws for each village that could be considered as crimes to that village.

  • Defending your own village is never a crime

  • Improved Title Management UI

  • Dropping Ryo in Instances now warns you that it will despawn, just like dropping items always has

  • Optimized Picking up Items on the Server

  • Added Cancel Buttons to Eye Style Changer and Eye Color Changer UI

  • (Devs) Made Map Editor more spacious

  • (GMs) Added force enter house commands

  • (Devs) Improved position of "Drop to Floor" option in Resource Editor

  • (GMs) Split player mission log editor into tabs for each type of mission

  • (GMs) Kicking players no longer disconnects them without saving

  • General Code Cleanup

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed more Chatbox Issues

  • (Devs) Fixed a Height Editor error

  • Fixed a server error to do with thread safety of dictionaries used for live stats

  • (Devs) Fixed Events checking Mission Objective status not working

  • Sending items in mail will now close trades to prevent a scamming tactic

  • Fixed logging out while Fainted being able to be abused to skip death timer

  • Fixed a crash to do with null customer data when applying coupons

  • Fixed Team/Party UI not being hidden when Hide UI is down

  • Prevent ESC Menu while fainted

  • Fixed a bug where you would revive on the spot when you select revive in your house sometimes

  • Fixed Stutter/Lag caused by having music muted for some users

  • Equipment Jutsu/Buffs are now cast automatically when respawned

  • Academy Students are barred from Events to prevent them accidentally leaving tutorials when GMs host events

  • Fixed a server crash when map events are processed without map data loaded

  • Fixed being able to trigger an event dialogue while in the middle of a video guide

  • Fixed a bug where Camera Zoom level might not be restored after dialogue if map was changed midway through the event dialogue

  • Fixed a server error to do with gift cards not redeeming right, cash shop analytics, map capturing and more

  • Fixed a bug where Earth Walls would pre-emptively despawn when players enter the map

  • Better error handling for AI moderation errors

  • Fixed server errors caused by RP settings

  • Prevent jutsu queuing a jutsu that you don't have enough CP for. This would cause the player to get stuck casting a jutsu.

  • Fixed Hair Dye and Eye Changers crashing the client when opened a second time

  • Fixed a bug where having a weapon equipped would make all other players attack animations use the weapon animation of the type you were equipped with

  • (Hopefully) Fixed Weapon Skins rendering order

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1674012
  • Loading history…
