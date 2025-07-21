 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19295106 Edited 21 July 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
To make it easier to check the ending status, the settings screen that appears after a match can now be toggled ON/OFF.
Additionally, some bugs related to quick match have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2823691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link