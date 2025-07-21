- Revised the combat initiative bar to show all combatants, as well as whose turn it is. The bar also differentiates friendly from enemy combatants with a skull icon.
- Crafted weapons now have a chance to generate a modification if the modification slot roll is flawless or legendary. These modifications are similar to the special attacks/abilities found in some looted weapons.
- Added more vibrosword portraits and models.
- Revised crafting side tabs to better show which section the player is in.
Increased scrollbar speeds (too slow before).
- Fixed small dialogue error with Tim Orr.
- Added additional dialogue for Otis Drinkwater if you met his brother on Sjo.
- Fixed bug with Lucas Katz not appearing in building one after his confrontation.
- Fixed bug where player is able to walk into lava off of bounty platform
More to come! Thanks again for the amazing feedback.
Changed files in this update