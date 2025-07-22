Bloons Card Storm - Update 5.0
Key Features
- New Hero - Mountain Obyn
- Hearing the tremors above from the Lead Storm, Mountain Obyn erupts onto the battlefield to aid his fellow Monkeys!
- Mountain Obyn has 3 active abilities, balancing attack and defense.
- His first ability, Sentinel Bloon, summons a Bloon with Must Pop that damages the opponent when popped. However, it deals no damage when it hits an opponent.
- His second ability, Brambles, summons a field of Brambles on the opponent’s Bloon track, causing damage to all Bloons still there at the end of the opponent’s turn.
- His last ability, Dire Wolf, adds a powerful Dire Wolf card to hand. Dire Wolves have splash damage.
- Mountain Obyn has been added to Training, Daily Challenge, and Striker’s Battleground.
- New Arena: Bloontonium Refinery
- Both players will start the game with 4 Bloontonium.
- Card Packs
- All new cards in this update have been added to the Lead Storm Expansion card set, so any card packs from that set will now have a chance to pull these cards.
- More Levels!
- Player level cap extended to 60, hero level caps extended to 15.
- A shiny new Master Hero card unlocks at level 15 for each Hero.
- Emotes
- Players can now emote to each other, with 8 text emotes with added voicelines. Tap on your Hero to get started!
- Is your opponent spamming them, though? Don’t worry! You can tap on the opposing Hero to mute them.
- Cosmetics!
- A Cosmetics tab has been added to the shop, so you can access all of them in one place.
- Premium emotes: More options to communicate your emotions in-game!
- Platforms: Your Hero deserves the best standing spot, so you can now unlock different cosmetic platforms for your Heroes!
- Pets: That’s right. We gave you pets for your Heroes! Decide if you want a cute, loyal or fierce one and have it join your Hero in the arena!
- Alt voicepacks: Now who could get tired of “Nature gives me strength”? Get an alt voice pack to switch it up every now and then. Original lines still play, but new lines add to the mix.
- New Feats
- 20 new feats, covering opening card packs, beating Dreadbloon, claiming daily rewards and more!
New Cards
Bloons
- Taunting Bloon
- Armor Powered Bloon
- Precursor Bloon
- Blooming Bloon
- Defense Prep Bloon
- Extra Shot Bloon
Monkeys
- Robo Monkey
Powers
- Push the Initiative
- Gwen’s Choice
- Salvation
- Zany Juice
- Offense Best Defense
- Howl
- Stunning Shot
- Defend the Breach!
Quality Improvements
Mobile UI improvements
- We’ve zoomed the camera in on mobile so the battlefield is easier to read.
- Targeting Bloons with your Monkeys should now be easier as well.
- Your hand will now hide lower down on mobile, tapping on your hand will raise the cards.
UI updates and quality of life
- Bloon delay animation added, along with text telling players when Bloons are attacking or advancing.
- Tutorial tweaks and changes to improve flow.
- Added an “open next pack” option to the pack opening screen.
- Minor improvements to AI - a continuous living project! The AI will now actually “Pick” a card when it plays a card with the Pick keyword, rather than just taking the first one. The logic for targeting Bloons with the most threat has also been improved overall.
- Magnifying glass added to the deck screen to give you a better screenshotable view of your decks!
- Heroes have moved from your profile into your collection! Now with a much better info screen and rewards track showing all the levels.
- Profile screen updated with more stats. Your emote selections live here too!
Adventure Updates
- Striker’s Battleground has received several new items and potions:
- New Potions: Bloon Juice, Future Visions, Pocket Rocket
- New Items: Call in Support, Barrel of Monkeys, Miner’s Axe
Balance ChangesNo balance changes in 5.0.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Shields Down! was only removing 999 Shield, not all of it.
- Resolved an issue where Monkeys could, under specific circumstances, end up placed on top of each other.
- Changed functionality so that Bloons that summon other Bloons now correctly summon their Bloons if there is space after the summoning Bloon disappears (ie. Nested Bloon, Blooming Bloon).
- Fixed an issue where Emboldened Bloon’s cost would not reduce correctly when targeted by Setup Bloon.
- Fixed a bug where Bloon Sniper would not pop a Bloon if it had an On Play heal/buff effect such as from ZJ.
- Resolved an issue where Transformed Monkeys and Baby Monkeys were counting as Miners.
- Golden Idol’s buff will now correctly wear off after you play a Power card.
- Fixed an issue where Try This would not work on Temporary Monkeys.
- Doomed buildings should now correctly show that they are Doomed.
- Resolved some issues with how the graveyard was recording Bloons and what The Prestige summoned. This should now work as intended (The Prestige will remove Bloons from the graveyard as they are summoned).
- MOAB Eliminator has joined the party and will now correctly reload if it is the lucky party goer that pops the Pinata Bloon.
- MOAB class Bloons now correctly animate when receiving a buff.
- Draining Bloon no longer double dips on Bloontonium, it now gives you Bloontonium correctly for playing the Bloon and then drains all Bloontonium.
