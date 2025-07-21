 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19294882 Edited 21 July 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Fellow Harvesters!

As we introduce different ways of gaining APS we noticed the apple bonus is being overshadowed by the new mechanics. To keep the rarity of apples relevant and valuable we decided to add an additional bonus to having higher tier apples.

Different rarities of apples will provide aps bonus when equipped.

mythic 5%

legendary 4%

epic 3%

rare 2%

uncommon 1%

Additionally The number units are reworked for ease of readability - K, M and B representing thousands millions and billions.

The window screen size will now remember your last setting upon opening the game.

Thank you for your ongoing support and input helping us grow.

Goodluck Harvesters!

