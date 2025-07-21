1. Fixed the Touch keyboard (except in the log book, it is still behind but you can use the actual keyboard aswell)
2. Added a new secret (I know I know, I should be fixing bugs. i fixed one, see number 1 up there?)
3. Tested achievements and they definitely still work
Small patch
