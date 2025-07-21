 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19294740 Edited 21 July 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed the Touch keyboard (except in the log book, it is still behind but you can use the actual keyboard aswell)
2. Added a new secret (I know I know, I should be fixing bugs. i fixed one, see number 1 up there?)
3. Tested achievements and they definitely still work

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2844951
