21 July 2025 Build 19294635 Edited 21 July 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I heard some early feedback that some people were getting stuck without any objects to destroy towards the end of the game, so I've re-worked some systems to try to help the game have a more consistent pace. This is to try and help the story have a better flow in story mode. As a result, this should cut down the average play time a bit, but I think it makes for a more satisfying experience. Still, with that in mind, I decided to decrease the price to $1.99 to reflect the reduced gameplay time.

I've also heard issues with auto-save not working, so there's now a manual save button on the pause screen as well.

In addition to that I've also made the following tweaks:

  • Make menu navigation with controller a little  more obvious

  • Prevent loading the menu level every time you navigate back

  • Endless mode was not endless lol

  • Settings buttons moving around when changing setting is fixed

As always, please send me your ideas and feedback! You're invited to join the Discord (https://discord.gg/M4SfBuqEJn) to stay in touch.

