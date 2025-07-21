I heard some early feedback that some people were getting stuck without any objects to destroy towards the end of the game, so I've re-worked some systems to try to help the game have a more consistent pace. This is to try and help the story have a better flow in story mode. As a result, this should cut down the average play time a bit, but I think it makes for a more satisfying experience. Still, with that in mind, I decided to decrease the price to $1.99 to reflect the reduced gameplay time.



I've also heard issues with auto-save not working, so there's now a manual save button on the pause screen as well.



In addition to that I've also made the following tweaks:

Make menu navigation with controller a little more obvious

Prevent loading the menu level every time you navigate back

Endless mode was not endless lol

Settings buttons moving around when changing setting is fixed

As always, please send me your ideas and feedback! You're invited to join the Discord (https://discord.gg/M4SfBuqEJn) to stay in touch.