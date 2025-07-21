Here's what's changed in the first patch:

- Quickstart mode by holding 3 or K is available after your first / second playthrough

- Library date path will be more forgiving and have a new target indicator, it is STILL the hardest date to hit, but will reward trial and error

- Movie date trigger moved down slightly so it's a bit easier to hit

- One extra life available in both Movies and Beach bonus areas

- Bump mechanic (3 or K) improved

- Bugfix - can now purchase discounted items with exact change

- New ball launcher input option - 3 or K

- New reset game input option - 3 or K

- Typos fixed