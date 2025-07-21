Here's what's changed in the first patch:
- Quickstart mode by holding 3 or K is available after your first / second playthrough
- Library date path will be more forgiving and have a new target indicator, it is STILL the hardest date to hit, but will reward trial and error
- Movie date trigger moved down slightly so it's a bit easier to hit
- One extra life available in both Movies and Beach bonus areas
- Bump mechanic (3 or K) improved
- Bugfix - can now purchase discounted items with exact change
- New ball launcher input option - 3 or K
- New reset game input option - 3 or K
- Typos fixed
Changed files in this update