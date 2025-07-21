 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19294586 Edited 21 July 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here's what's changed in the first patch:

- Quickstart mode by holding 3 or K is available after your first / second playthrough

- Library date path will be more forgiving and have a new target indicator, it is STILL the hardest date to hit, but will reward trial and error

- Movie date trigger moved down slightly so it's a bit easier to hit

- One extra life available in both Movies and Beach bonus areas

- Bump mechanic (3 or K) improved

- Bugfix - can now purchase discounted items with exact change

- New ball launcher input option - 3 or K

- New reset game input option - 3 or K

- Typos fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3683912
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link