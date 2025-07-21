Gamepad Support: you guys asked for it, and now you have it, a total support to game pads, we have tested with Xbox Gamepads, and if you have another kind of gamepad we need to know about your experiences in the game.

Auto Target function: Now if you press E key or Right Directional in the gamepad you can enable the auto target function to your atack base. Some Skills like fireball still needing the targeting with mouse, but we are working to make it autotargetable too.

And last but not least, we have finished the UI rework. Only the Passive Skills still needing work, but it continues as WIP status and we are working on it.

Yeah I think is it to this Update!!!!