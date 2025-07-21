Legend Bowlers! Here's a small update to fix issues reported by YOU, the community! Hope you enjoy!

Fixed issue when DLC is installed where the main CPU Difficulty setting would not work during a game.

Added new 2240 x 1260 resolution setting for folks with larger than 1080p monitors.



If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.



As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!



Patch Version 1.0.5.2