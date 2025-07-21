 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19294568 Edited 21 July 2025 – 01:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Legend Bowlers! Here's a small update to fix issues reported by YOU, the community! Hope you enjoy!

  • Fixed issue when DLC is installed where the main CPU Difficulty setting would not work during a game.

  • Added new 2240 x 1260 resolution setting for folks with larger than 1080p monitors.


If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.5.2

Changed files in this update

Windows DLC 3244830 Depot 3244830
  • Loading history…
