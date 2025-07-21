⭐ We are delighted to announce that Fields of Mistria's Third Major Update has arrived!

This patch introduces our 3rd Major Update features and QOL updates requested by the community, along with additional crash and bug fixes. As always, thank you to everyone who reported bugs and provided feedback to us!

Patch notes will feature a 🌼 emoji whenever the change is based on community feedback and bug reporting!

0.14.0 Patch Notes:

\[Highlights]

8 Heart Events for romanceable NPCs have been added to the game! During these 8H events, the player can choose whether to move forward as “Best Friends” or “Dating” with each. Note: Players can date multiple NPCs at the same time, but will only be able to ultimately marry one. Marriage is not in this update.

A new Dating mechanic has been added to the game! Players will be able to take NPCs with the “Dating” status on dates each weekend. Players will also receive a Photo Card commemorating the first Date of each type. Note: To unlock Dates, players must have at least one NPC with the “Dating” status chosen. New Date types can be found and unlocked via “Date Inspiration” items.

The Harvest Festival arrives on Fall 10th! Participate in the Queen Berry gathering competition (starts Fall 7th) to win various rewards, enjoy a delicious feast, and even ask an NPC to dance with you after the judging!

Taliferro has been added as a vendor to the Saturday Market! Players can compete in his weekly Cooking Challenge for rewards and renown. Note: Players must complete the “Upgrading the Saturday Market” questline to unlock him.

Wheedle has been added as a vendor to the Saturday Market! He runs a shop that sells high end and unique items. Note: Players must complete the “Upgrading the Saturday Market” questline to unlock him.

Greenhouses can now be purchased at the Carpenter's Shop. Crops in greenhouses grow year-round and furniture items can be placed inside. Note: Players must complete the “Upgrade the Carpenter’s Shop” questline to unlock greenhouses.

🌼 Large and extra-large storage chests are now available! The following storage chests have been updated to the “Large” size: Lovely Cottage Icebox, Obsidian Storage Chest, Coral Storage Chest, Stone Storage Chest, and the Breath of Spring Storage Chest.

\[New Features]

🎮 Gameplay

Players can now apply 3 different buffs to their swords (Fire, Ice and Venom) using Snake Oil purchased from Wheedle’s Saturday Market Stall

Home Upgrade 4 is available to purchase from the Carpenter’s Shop! The upgrade adds a second story to the player's home. There are three placeable items that allow access to the upper floors: stairs, a ladder, or a teleportation pad. Note: Players must complete the “Upgrade the Carpenter’s Shop” questline to unlock Home Upgrade 4.

New Cooked dish recipe scrolls are now available.

The Renown cap has been raised to 95, and there are new rewards for levels 91-95.

The Skill Cap has been raised from 45 to 60.

New Skill Perks have been added to the game for Tier 4 and 5: Farming: Earthly Essence Magic Design Fishing: Abyssal Ascendence Archaeology: Natural Beauty II Mist Sight Woodcrafting: Working with the Grain II Cooking: Fairy Cooking Combat Guardian’s Shield II True Strike II



A new Museum set has been added: the Mist Artifact Set.

Some monster variants from the Deep Earth biome have been updated with new behaviors: Blue Mushroom, Purple Sapling, Green Rockclod, and the Silverclod.

The Lava Cat, a new monster, has been added to the Lava Caves biome.

The Flame Spirit, a new monster, has been added to the Lava Caves biome.

Players can now catch Clod projectiles with the bug net. This includes the new Silverclod’s Clod Bombs, which the player can then throw themselves!

New requests have been added to the request board.

✨ QOL

🌼 New characters have been added to the English font.

🎨 Art

New cosmetics have been added.

New furniture items have been added.

💛 NPCs

New NPC dialogue has been added.

The NPC heart cap has been raised from 6 to 8 hearts.

There is a new Shooting Star Festival “Date” cutscene for when players are dating an NPC, and a corresponding photocard.

🔊 Sound

New music has been added to the game: the “ Harvest Festival Theme” song, and the “Shared Light” song (played during the 8H events).

Various new SFX added across features.

\[Updates]

🎮 Gameplay

The Stone Refinery quest requirements have been updated to require an additional 20 Sap.

The Crystal Berry Pie recipe scroll can now be obtained by shipping Crystal Berries. Note: If you previously shipped Crystal Berries, the letter with the recipe will arrive after sleeping.

Various woodcrafting recipes have been updated.

✨ QOL

🌼 The Storage UI has been updated: there are new buttons for displaying controls info and for auto-depositing items from the inventory that are already in the storage. The controls displayed differ depending on the menu.

🌼 Inventory UIs controls have been updated: Q is now one of the default controls for picking up 1 of an item.

🌼 Unbound controls now appear in the bottom left corner as empty glyphs to indicate that there is an unbound control.

The description for the perk Guardian’s Shield has been updated to say “reflected” instead of “nullified”.

🌼 The text for “Throw Item” has been updated to “Give Gift / Throw Item”.

The text for the perk “Museum Quality Two” has been updated to “Museum Quality II”.

🎨 Art

All interiors are now dynamically lit based on time of day, weather, and the presence of light objects (lamps, fireplaces, etc). Note: This means the player can control the brightness in their rooms via placing and turning on/off lights!

Interior windows now display unique graphics that change depending on time of day and weather.

Wall furniture items now cast shadows on the walls.

Objects placed on tabletops now cast shadows on those surfaces.

Applied a second art pass on various assets for consistency.

Additional portraits added for romanceable NPCs.

💛 NPCs

Applied various line edits & updates to early game dialogue and cutscenes.

Added additional early-game dialogue.

🔊 Sound

The teleportation SFX has been updated.

The music note bark now has an associated SFX.

\[Bug Fixes]

🎮 Gameplay

🌼 Animal affection can no longer be repeatedly increased by ringing the bell multiple times.

🌼 Animals now eat at 10am even if players are in the barn/coop with them.

🌼 Animals will now eat even if the player sleeps before their eating time of 10am.

🌼 Animals now eat for a full 30 minutes.

🌼 Using the bug net now consumes 1 stamina as intended.

✨ QOL

🌼 Autosaves can no longer sometimes be overwritten by a new separate save file’s autosave. Note: this bug was responsible for some confusion regarding save files. To confirm, it is possible to have multiple games/save files.

🌼 Overflowing Renown Rewards now drop directly in front of the Renown Rewards Chest

🌼 Players who don’t speak to Caldarus before breaking the fire seal will no longer be permanently locked out of the Dragon Shrine Statue to buy Skill Perks.

🎨 Art & Visuals

🌼 NPCs can no longer display thought bubbles showing content and characters that have not been unlocked yet.

🌼 Cutscene end points have been adjusted.

🌼 Pets no longer do their eating animations offset from their pet bowls.

🌼 Pets no longer continue their eating animation if their pet bowls are destroyed.

🌼 Blue squares no longer appear under some trees on Hayden’s Farm map.

🌼 The player character will no longer continue holding their arms up if they collapse while holding a Pet.

🔊 Sound

Improved ambience crossfades during room transitions.

❌ Crash Fixes

🌼 Animals moving between farm buildings while the player is in the Mines no longer crashes the game.

🌼 Fixed a rare crash that occurs when animals graze on crops in the fields.

🌼 Failing to deserialize custom item IDs added by mods no longer crashes the game.

Thank you as always for your support, and we hope you enjoy your time in Mistria!