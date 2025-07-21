Defenders, it's time to take control of the chaos. Introducing GAME SEEDS — a brand-new feature for Rogue Anomaly Mode!

With Game Seeds, you can now lock in the exact enemy waves, game map layout, and boss events for any Rogue Anomaly run. This means you can replay the same challenge as many times as you want, perfect for refining your tactics or sharing tough scenarios with friends.

Why use Game Seeds?

✔️ Practice and perfect your builds

✔️ Share tough or interesting runs with others

✔️ Compete for the best solutions to the same challenge

Master the anomaly. Break the pattern. Defend smarter.

Available now — update and try it out!

#TransistorDefense #RogueAnomaly #TowerDefense #MasterTheSeed