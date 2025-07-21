 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • Individual population values are now displayed in the unit summon tooltip.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some Legendary items were not translated.

  • Fixed an issue where canceling a unit summon incorrectly counted as 1 population.

Changed files in this update

