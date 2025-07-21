* Player forward movement now has more initial acceleration.



* Player backward movement now has more force and acceleration.



* Player strafing changed to hopefully feel more fluid and responsive.



* Player prone speed is reduced and re-enabling run mode while prone is now prevented.



* When spotting while flying aircraft since Update 27, it will no longer display incorrect “Airplane spotted” message every time “q” is pressed (it would however spot the target on crosshair correctly).





This is ofc not the final version of player movement, so feedback for it is still appreciated a lot, thanks.

Thank you beta testers!