21 July 2025 Build 19294323
Update notes via Steam Community
After the version was released last night, a bug appeared, causing the novice tutorial to freeze when dragging the bricks. Emergency release version fix.
New users who encounter this problem can update the game to 1.7.1 to pass.

Depot 3343941
