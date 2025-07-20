Playtest version 0.1.0.439 has just gone live!

Changes:

- Limit number of saves to 10

- Sort save files by last time the file has been modified

- Delete games save file after game is over

Fixes:

- Fixed lobby slot not being usable if player leaves during character selection

- Fixed being able to take over other players characters in the character select screen if a client leaves and rejoins

- Fixed "toggle ready" sound effect playing if a player leaves after the game started

- Fixed "Last Turn" text displaying wrong text

- Fixed save file not working sometimes if map has been changed