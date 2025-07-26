Are you sure you want to view these images?

At last, the French Translation of Mythos, Book One is available! And to celebrate, we're having a sale. You can get Mythos (in two languages, no less) for 24% off for the next nine days!



My idea was to try to get the game to sell for $9.99 for 9 days because that's like... thematic. But Steam only lets me do percentage discounts, I'm bad at math, and that really only matters if you use USD for currency so... just take the discount, okay?!



In addition to adding the French translation, there's been a few (minor) changes to the game itself.



The main font has changed (the one used in menus and the main character's name). The original font didn't play well with foreign language characters, so I had to use a more "universal" font.

The main menu screen logo is now a separate element that can change when translated. Additionally, for those who use the non-animated main menu option, there's a new image for it.

Fixed a strange bug where the Lorebook wouldn't display correctly the first time the game was run.

Fixed some minor typos scattered throughout the story (Sophia will now correctly wish Nelson has a good day, instead of insisting that she herself would have a good day).

Some other various changes were made to make future translations easier, like the chat windows now being text instead of images.

There is now 25x more werewolves (25 x 0 = 0)

I hope all you Francophones enjoy the game, and keep the legends alive!

- Nine