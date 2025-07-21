- Shipyard Core
- Warp Drive
- Mining Laser
- Mining Drone Bay
- Solar Panels
- Ship Ladder
- Ship Armour
- Station Armour
- 2x2 Station Pieces
New Features:
- Ships can be modified by docking at a shipyard.
- Added mining drones that can collect ore automatically. To use the mining drones, build a Mining Drone Bay on a station.
- Added new research entries for the new blocks available.
- Added new research for all of the new building blocks.
- Updated the tutorial objectives.
- Improved the selection and deletion overlays in the designer.
- Added an eyedropper to the designer, default hotkey is MMB.
Balance:
- Changed the machines to being built from parts rather than having to be crafted as items.
- Changed Hull Plates to only require Titanium Plates.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the world loading in slowly when exiting the designer or map.
- Stopped the build height from changing when entering a save name in the designer.
- Fixed a desync issue when moving items between inventories.
- Fixed a desync issue when docking.
- Fixed a bug where changing a blueprint would duplicate the existing modules.
Changed files in this update