21 July 2025 Build 19294187 Edited 21 July 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Modules:
  • Shipyard Core
  • Warp Drive
  • Mining Laser
  • Mining Drone Bay
  • Solar Panels
  • Ship Ladder
  • Ship Armour
  • Station Armour
  • 2x2 Station Pieces



New Features:
  • Ships can be modified by docking at a shipyard.
  • Added mining drones that can collect ore automatically. To use the mining drones, build a Mining Drone Bay on a station.
  • Added new research entries for the new blocks available.
  • Added new research for all of the new building blocks.
  • Updated the tutorial objectives.
  • Improved the selection and deletion overlays in the designer.
  • Added an eyedropper to the designer, default hotkey is MMB.


Balance:
  • Changed the machines to being built from parts rather than having to be crafted as items.
  • Changed Hull Plates to only require Titanium Plates.



Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed the world loading in slowly when exiting the designer or map.
  • Stopped the build height from changing when entering a save name in the designer.
  • Fixed a desync issue when moving items between inventories.
  • Fixed a desync issue when docking.
  • Fixed a bug where changing a blueprint would duplicate the existing modules.

