・We’ve released the English version for macOS!
・We’ve also fixed some minor bugs and made a few text adjustments.
・Adjusted regional pricing in several countries.
How to install the English version:
Set your Steam client language to "English".
In your Steam Library, right-click the game and select “Properties.”
Open the “Language” tab, choose “English” from the dropdown menu, and download the necessary files.
