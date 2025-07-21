 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19294161 Edited 21 July 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
・We’ve released the English version for macOS!
・We’ve also fixed some minor bugs and made a few text adjustments.
・Adjusted regional pricing in several countries.

How to install the English version:

Set your Steam client language to "English".

In your Steam Library, right-click the game and select “Properties.”

Open the “Language” tab, choose “English” from the dropdown menu, and download the necessary files.

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3415842
macOS Japanese Depot 3415843
Windows English Depot 3415844
macOS English Depot 3415845
