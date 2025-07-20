We've made a few more fixes and improvements, including fixing the triggers on support achievements!

Inanna's Staff effect has been shortened by 1 turn to better reflect the description.

Laetitia's Gunslinger Map Sprite - Bubbles now appears on Laetitia's shoulder in her Gunslinger class as well when waiting to be sent into battle!

Fixed issue where 3 achievements weren't triggering properly.

Fixed issue where Nashwa was randomly pushed up in the deploy order during intermissions 3 and 4.

Fixed issue where Mushroom Nut Coco would disappear after acting.

Fixed issue where Leila's Level Up Text Quotes and Voice lines would sometimes not match.

Fixed issue where some trees in Chapter 28 did not have the right terrain effects.

Fixed issue where Nayeli's wolf riding promotion did not have the Beast tag.

Fixed issue where Nayeli's name would appear to be speaking instead of Keri's for one message in their first support conversation.

Fixed visual error where negative terrain bonuses had "+-" before their modifiers instead of just "-".