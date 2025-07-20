 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19294087 Edited 21 July 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've made a few more fixes and improvements, including fixing the triggers on support achievements!

Improvements

  • Laetitia's Gunslinger Map Sprite - Bubbles now appears on Laetitia's shoulder in her Gunslinger class as well when waiting to be sent into battle!

  • Inanna's Staff effect has been shortened by 1 turn to better reflect the description.

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where 3 achievements weren't triggering properly.

  • Fixed issue where Nashwa was randomly pushed up in the deploy order during intermissions 3 and 4.

  • Fixed issue where Mushroom Nut Coco would disappear after acting.

  • Fixed issue where Leila's Level Up Text Quotes and Voice lines would sometimes not match.

  • Fixed issue where some trees in Chapter 28 did not have the right terrain effects.

  • Fixed issue where Nayeli's wolf riding promotion did not have the Beast tag.

  • Fixed issue where Nayeli's name would appear to be speaking instead of Keri's for one message in their first support conversation.

  • Fixed visual error where negative terrain bonuses had "+-" before their modifiers instead of just "-".

  • Fixed some typos.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1878494
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link