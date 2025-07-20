v8.24a - July 20th, 2025
-Added a few more character specific interactions to Lavalin's event
-Adjusted the amount of cards in Lavalin's card games
-Added an interaction for earning a 100% rating in a certain minigame during Lavalin's event
-Added sound effects to the dodge falling traps minigames from Chionotoh and Molten Veyeral's events
-Adjusted the sound effect for trying to attempting to charge when charge is blocked by a burden effect
-Fixed several typos
