- Add arrow deflection to shields
- Add option for order camera to main menu
- Add option to disable player portrait in battle UI
- Improve enemy formation idle logic
- Fix siege camera not colliding with walls
- Fix crash related to AI controller
- Fix messy repeat charge orders
- Fix wedge not breaking up after charge ends
- Fix portrait during tournaments
- Fix issue with formation interface on battle end
Big Hotfix - July 21st 2025
Changelog
