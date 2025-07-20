 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19294047
Changelog
  • Add arrow deflection to shields
  • Add option for order camera to main menu
  • Add option to disable player portrait in battle UI
  • Improve enemy formation idle logic
  • Fix siege camera not colliding with walls
  • Fix crash related to AI controller
  • Fix messy repeat charge orders
  • Fix wedge not breaking up after charge ends
  • Fix portrait during tournaments
  • Fix issue with formation interface on battle end

