FEATURES
Added a new Social button on the main menu to our website (zeropoint.games)
Improved the Intro
BALANCE/QoL
Improved Controller Sensitivity
Deviled Egg Cake Upgrade Chest now fully heals you
Defeating Picayune now rewards you with a Cyl Buddy
The Secret Boss now spawns alongside the main boss if triggered
Changed game Font to be much easier to read
When Buddies are not recruited, their fire rate is reduced
Updated the description for the Prospecting Upgrade
Nerfed the scaling of Missiles
Reduced damage multiplier of the Buddy Ship from 1x to 0.8x
BUGFIXES
Fixed the Secret Boss ending after Phase 1 instead of transitioning
Fixed text capitalisation
Fixed “Shot Speed” being occasionally called “Projectile Speed”
Fixed Weapon Stats changing on Weapon screen if the cursor is on the left or right
Fixed the Weapon Stats going above the limit (it was fun while it lasted, plasmathrower)
Fixed Accuracy Stat in Weapon Stats being inverted
Fixed Buddies spawning at minute 0:00 (intended to have a chance to spawn at every minute from minute 1)
Improved Stability
Changed files in this update