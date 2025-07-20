 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19293995 Edited 21 July 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FEATURES

  • Added a new Social button on the main menu to our website (zeropoint.games)

  • Improved the Intro

BALANCE/QoL

  • Improved Controller Sensitivity

  • Deviled Egg Cake Upgrade Chest now fully heals you

  • Defeating Picayune now rewards you with a Cyl Buddy

  • The Secret Boss now spawns alongside the main boss if triggered

  • Changed game Font to be much easier to read

  • When Buddies are not recruited, their fire rate is reduced

  • Updated the description for the Prospecting Upgrade

  • Nerfed the scaling of Missiles

  • Reduced damage multiplier of the Buddy Ship from 1x to 0.8x

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed the Secret Boss ending after Phase 1 instead of transitioning

  • Fixed text capitalisation

  • Fixed “Shot Speed” being occasionally called “Projectile Speed”

  • Fixed Weapon Stats changing on Weapon screen if the cursor is on the left or right

  • Fixed the Weapon Stats going above the limit (it was fun while it lasted, plasmathrower)

  • Fixed Accuracy Stat in Weapon Stats being inverted

  • Fixed Buddies spawning at minute 0:00 (intended to have a chance to spawn at every minute from minute 1)

  • Improved Stability

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3476601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link