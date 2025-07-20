Added a new Social button on the main menu to our website (zeropoint.games)

Reduced damage multiplier of the Buddy Ship from 1x to 0.8x

Updated the description for the Prospecting Upgrade

When Buddies are not recruited, their fire rate is reduced

Changed game Font to be much easier to read

The Secret Boss now spawns alongside the main boss if triggered

Defeating Picayune now rewards you with a Cyl Buddy

Fixed the Secret Boss ending after Phase 1 instead of transitioning

Fixed text capitalisation

Fixed “Shot Speed” being occasionally called “Projectile Speed”

Fixed Weapon Stats changing on Weapon screen if the cursor is on the left or right

Fixed the Weapon Stats going above the limit (it was fun while it lasted, plasmathrower)

Fixed Accuracy Stat in Weapon Stats being inverted

Fixed Buddies spawning at minute 0:00 (intended to have a chance to spawn at every minute from minute 1)