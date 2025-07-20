Character Renaming: Added option to rename model characters.

Improved Character Management: Enhanced loading and management in Library and Phase Pal scenes.

Chat Functionality: Ensured reliable chat loading.

Chat Positioning: Default chat box placement to left/right of character, with horizontal window size adjustments.

Window Resize Fix: Prevented resizing during character selection or menu/chat display; auto-expands horizontally at smallest size.

Clean Layout: Removed unnecessary scrollbar, fixed overlapping text for a cleaner box layout.

Menu Spacing: Added spacing between top option and search bar, disabled unnecessary menu scrolling.

Animation Fix: Resolved character stuck in dragging animation when menu appears.

Single Menu Instance: Prevented multiple menu instances during drag or other actions.

Display Fix: Corrected multiple avatars appearing in a single display box.

