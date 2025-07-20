 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19293994 Edited 20 July 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Character Renaming: Added option to rename model characters.
Improved Character Management: Enhanced loading and management in Library and Phase Pal scenes.
Chat Functionality: Ensured reliable chat loading.
Chat Positioning: Default chat box placement to left/right of character, with horizontal window size adjustments.
Window Resize Fix: Prevented resizing during character selection or menu/chat display; auto-expands horizontally at smallest size.
Clean Layout: Removed unnecessary scrollbar, fixed overlapping text for a cleaner box layout.
Menu Spacing: Added spacing between top option and search bar, disabled unnecessary menu scrolling.
Animation Fix: Resolved character stuck in dragging animation when menu appears.
Single Menu Instance: Prevented multiple menu instances during drag or other actions.
Display Fix: Corrected multiple avatars appearing in a single display box.

