Minor Campaign Update - 7/20/25
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated majority of campaign levels to increase the number of enemy encounters. You must explore the map in order to experience the additional action. This hopefully will increase the action/fun without overly increasing the difficulty. Let me know what you think.
