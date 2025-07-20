 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19293992 Edited 20 July 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Updated majority of campaign levels to increase the number of enemy encounters. You must explore the map in order to experience the additional action. This hopefully will increase the action/fun without overly increasing the difficulty. Let me know what you think.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1737111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link