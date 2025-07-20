Some big stuff is finally being added to tip off the game



Fixes



o Fixed Seraphina meteor

o Fixed UI for completion on files





New character added! Some of you already know who it is but I'll let you find out how to unlock them!



Buffed all main bosses hp by 10% (except Kai)

Atlas Skill damage reduced (19->15)





Misc.



+ Some design additions to the scenery

+ Audio Test added

+ Cutscene additions and changes

+ New music

+ Portrait sprites for Lubinare added

+ Voice acting sounds added

