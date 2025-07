Patch #3 Changelog

Added Lifeblood helmet sanguine tag



Added Frostbite Dagger water tag



Added Acidic witherleaf unique



Added Acid Mutation unique



Added Liferoot Hammer wood tag



Increased lookout tower range 11 -> 13



Increased the chance of fortune teller showing rare events



Fixed graveyard spawning without connecting roads



Fixed tents running out of items



Changed Leshen to be beatable on the first run



Fixed vampire cloak giving the wrong multiplier



Fixed oils and itemsets not visible during a replay



Fixed Arcane gauntlet not triggering



