 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 July 2025 Build 19293906 Edited 20 July 2025 – 23:39:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The issues from Patch #2 has been resolved and re-added along with more bugfixes reported on discord and community forums.

Patch #3 Changelog


  • Added Lifeblood helmet sanguine tag
  • Added Frostbite Dagger water tag
  • Added Acidic witherleaf unique
  • Added Acid Mutation unique
  • Added Liferoot Hammer wood tag
  • Increased lookout tower range 11 -> 13
  • Increased the chance of fortune teller showing rare events
  • Fixed graveyard spawning without connecting roads
  • Fixed tents running out of items


Re-added from Patch #2:
  • Changed Leshen to be beatable on the first run
  • Fixed vampire cloak giving the wrong multiplier
  • Fixed oils and itemsets not visible during a replay
  • Fixed Arcane gauntlet not triggering

He is Coming Wiki

If you'd like to learn more about He is Coming, check out our wiki. If you'd like to become a contributor, contact Marcello (Hooded Horse) in our community Discord.

How to Report Bugs

If you run into any issues, contact us at: contact@chronocle.com or join our Discord server where you can report the issue in our bug report forum.

Please describe your issue and provide your save file. Find your save file here:

%UserProfile%/AppData/LocalLow/Chronocle/He Is Coming

He is Coming Community

Join the He is Coming community on Discord and Reddit to discuss the game, share tips, tricks, and share screenshots.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2824491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link