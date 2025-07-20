Patch #3 Changelog
- Added Lifeblood helmet sanguine tag
- Added Frostbite Dagger water tag
- Added Acidic witherleaf unique
- Added Acid Mutation unique
- Added Liferoot Hammer wood tag
- Increased lookout tower range 11 -> 13
- Increased the chance of fortune teller showing rare events
- Fixed graveyard spawning without connecting roads
- Fixed tents running out of items
Re-added from Patch #2:
- Changed Leshen to be beatable on the first run
- Fixed vampire cloak giving the wrong multiplier
- Fixed oils and itemsets not visible during a replay
- Fixed Arcane gauntlet not triggering
He is Coming Wiki
If you'd like to learn more about He is Coming, check out our wiki. If you'd like to become a contributor, contact Marcello (Hooded Horse) in our community Discord.
How to Report Bugs
If you run into any issues, contact us at: contact@chronocle.com or join our Discord server where you can report the issue in our bug report forum.
Please describe your issue and provide your save file. Find your save file here:
%UserProfile%/AppData/LocalLow/Chronocle/He Is Coming
He is Coming Community
Join the He is Coming community on Discord and Reddit to discuss the game, share tips, tricks, and share screenshots.
Changed files in this update