Beta 029.6
Thank you for your patience as I returned back from being at out of town!
I'll get right to it. This patch focused on fixing bugs that were found when I was gone as well as implementing some other things and getting NPC's prepped for more interaction down the road (if you have seen the ragdoll video etc) and to get ready to put a gate in at the Harbor for quick access to Ivernox for those that can afford it!
Here is a complete list of patch notes that I'd love to get your input on prior to pushing to the Regular Version to ensure most bugs are worked out and stable!
Patch: 029
Improvements:
Yorlen Harbor Market Area
Added Change Dish to Collect NPC coins at Trader Stall
Updated Area between Yorlen Harbor and Yorlen Village
Cart wheels take different amounts of damage depending on the terrain type
Added 3 Types of Cart Wheels to Shops
Wheels take damage at different rates
Added animals for testing (no predators)
Shop Items spawn with random damage and adjusted prices
Added checkpoint guard shouts
Seamless/Hot Swap Mouse&Keyboard or Gamepad
1 Diamond Goods no longer decrease Merchant Status
Camera settings adjusted (may need to change FOV)
Adjusted physics on cart loading from save to help prevent items sinking into it
Reduced Ocean Volume
Added more preventative measures to block access to unfinished areas
Cart Recover now requires Press and HOLD Interact Key
Performance improvements
Updated Tutorial Signs
Increased terrain-based damage to cart wheels
Bumped up Seasonal Rain chance
Adjusted Weather Protection Handling for Items
Adjusted some Gamepad detection
Updated some Tutorial Signs
Added Flour Sacks to Yorlen Harbor Trader
Eat from stew bowls without dropping them
Added Autosave Slider to Video Settings
NPCs moving with physics (testing)
Updated Yorlen Harbor
Added Dialogue Updates
Bug Fixes:
NPC’s not loading positions on save/reload
Gaps in Crate Lids allowing Rain Damage
Some Discoverable Items duplicated on reload
Harbor Ale Barrels duplicating
Saved View Distance/Fog settings not loading
Cart would not recover if flipped \[CREDIT: thekins.]
Floating Mushrooms
Resolution Scroll Bar in Video Settings
Transition Loading issues for Yorlen Village and Harbor
Some Shop Items at Yorlen Harbor not buyable
Player stats reset if dying → respawning → reloading prior save
Buying/Selling finicky at Ivernox Furniture Store
Cart wheel offset fixed
NPCs not resuming routines after dawn/sleep
Sleeping until dawn inconsistent
Weather not cycling
Underwater visuals appearing when not underwater
Tutorial items getting damaged by weather before reaching them
Held objects clipping into player
Yorlen Harbor Ale Barrels not restocking
“Lid Blocked” displaying for all crates nearby
Lid blocked even when visibly clear
Bread slices stuck at Yorlen Village
Flour sack not sellable in tutorial
No collision on some market barrels
A few floating trees
As always, I'm in Discord should you need anything!
Thank you!
Changed depots in betabuild branch