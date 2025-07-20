 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19293903
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta 029.6

Thank you for your patience as I returned back from being at out of town!

I'll get right to it. This patch focused on fixing bugs that were found when I was gone as well as implementing some other things and getting NPC's prepped for more interaction down the road (if you have seen the ragdoll video etc) and to get ready to put a gate in at the Harbor for quick access to Ivernox for those that can afford it!

Here is a complete list of patch notes that I'd love to get your input on prior to pushing to the Regular Version to ensure most bugs are worked out and stable!

Patch: 029

Improvements:

  • Yorlen Harbor Market Area 

  • Added Change Dish to Collect NPC coins at Trader Stall

  • Updated Area between Yorlen Harbor and Yorlen Village 

  • Cart wheels take different amounts of damage depending on the terrain type 

  • Added 3 Types of Cart Wheels to Shops 

  • Wheels take damage at different rates 

  • Added animals for testing (no predators) 

  • Shop Items spawn with random damage and adjusted prices 

  • Added checkpoint guard shouts 

  • Seamless/Hot Swap Mouse&Keyboard or Gamepad 

  • 1 Diamond Goods no longer decrease Merchant Status 

  • Camera settings adjusted (may need to change FOV) 

  • Adjusted physics on cart loading from save to help prevent items sinking into it 

  • Reduced Ocean Volume 

  • Added more preventative measures to block access to unfinished areas 

  • Cart Recover now requires Press and HOLD Interact Key 

  • Performance improvements 

  • Updated Tutorial Signs 

  • Increased terrain-based damage to cart wheels 

  • Bumped up Seasonal Rain chance 

  • Adjusted Weather Protection Handling for Items 

  • Adjusted some Gamepad detection 

  • Updated some Tutorial Signs 

  • Added Flour Sacks to Yorlen Harbor Trader 

  • Eat from stew bowls without dropping them 

  • Added Autosave Slider to Video Settings 

  • NPCs moving with physics (testing) 

  • Updated Yorlen Harbor 

  • Added Dialogue Updates 

 

Bug Fixes:

  • NPC’s not loading positions on save/reload

  • Gaps in Crate Lids allowing Rain Damage 

  • Some Discoverable Items duplicated on reload 

  • Harbor Ale Barrels duplicating 

  • Saved View Distance/Fog settings not loading 

  • Cart would not recover if flipped \[CREDIT: thekins.] 

  • Floating Mushrooms 

  • Resolution Scroll Bar in Video Settings 

  • Transition Loading issues for Yorlen Village and Harbor 

  • Some Shop Items at Yorlen Harbor not buyable 

  • Player stats reset if dying → respawning → reloading prior save 

  • Buying/Selling finicky at Ivernox Furniture Store 

  • Cart wheel offset fixed 

  • NPCs not resuming routines after dawn/sleep 

  • Sleeping until dawn inconsistent 

  • Weather not cycling 

  • Underwater visuals appearing when not underwater 

  • Tutorial items getting damaged by weather before reaching them 

  • Held objects clipping into player 

  • Yorlen Harbor Ale Barrels not restocking 

  • “Lid Blocked” displaying for all crates nearby 

  • Lid blocked even when visibly clear 

  • Bread slices stuck at Yorlen Village 

  • Flour sack not sellable in tutorial 

  • No collision on some market barrels 

  • A few floating trees 

As always, I'm in Discord should you need anything!

Thank you!

