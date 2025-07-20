Hello Everyone,



A bit of an early and extra update on development this month because I wanted to share a few things that are going on!



Minor update one available through opting in

Development work has been concluded on the first minor update to Stellar Navigator. However, before it goes live on the Public branch it will be running in the Public Beta Branch ("publicbeta"). How this branch differs from branch that requires sign up is that anyone can get access to it by going into their Steam settings and opting into the beta. Moreover, this branch will include more stable release candidates for the live application. Ideally, it will be a much better experience, but this ensures that everyone has the chance to test it out if they wish and provide their feedback and raise any bugs. Think of it as a larger test group where you get to try all the new shiny things.



⚠️ As always, if you do choose to opt into any betas please back up your data folder found in .../My Documents/My Games/ Stellar Navigator.⚠️

Road Map updates

https://trello.com/b/YTYDvtwl/stellar-navigator-road-map

All features in Minor Update One have been moved to the Committed status.

Additional Planet Types for Major Update One are in design.





Regular Development Update

There will be a regular development update at the beginning of next month to show of some of the work that has started going on for the next Major Update. So stay tuned.



That's all for today, have a great week everyone!