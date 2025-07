This update includes:

1. Optimization of some UI

2. Store refresh now uses money for refresh

3. Adjusted item prices

4. Enemies are more threatening

5. Enhanced game action feel.



Update Announcement:

1. Add exclusive functions to each prop

2. Introduce special props

3. Add character equipment system

4. Introduce specific level BOSS

5. Enhance the rogue-like elements in the game6. Increase more special effects and add more rhythmic actions