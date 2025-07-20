-M16 Rifle barrel will now smoke and glow progressively redder as you fire, and it cools back down :)
-player now has the first rudimentary footsteps! Currently the sounds aren't on a per-surface basis, having issues with that at the moment... BUT this also means I added footsteps to the enemies so now you can actually hear them coming!!!
UPDATE: GLOWING GUN BARREL AND FOOTSTEP SOUNDS!!!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update