20 July 2025 Build 19293762 Edited 20 July 2025 – 22:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-M16 Rifle barrel will now smoke and glow progressively redder as you fire, and it cools back down :)
-player now has the first rudimentary footsteps! Currently the sounds aren't on a per-surface basis, having issues with that at the moment... BUT this also means I added footsteps to the enemies so now you can actually hear them coming!!!

