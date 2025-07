Hi again. Just a minor update for the game. See the changelog below

Changes

Fixed a duplication bug for White player mode

A graphic has been added for the stairs to make it more noticeable as an exit for the level.

Main menu music has been added. It can be muted by going to to \[ ? ] button in the bottom left of the main menu and going to controls and toggling music.

Fixed graphical bug in end screen of White player mode.

That's all for now!

Thanks,

Jacob