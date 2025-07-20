 Skip to content
20 July 2025 Build 19293715 Edited 20 July 2025 – 22:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve released a fresh visual update to bring even more life and personality to the characters as they await your command!

Check it out, and if you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a positive review and spreading the word—it really helps us out!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3370941
  • Loading history…
