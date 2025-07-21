Ahoy, Sailors!

For July's patch we have our third content pack, which features a new mobile outpost, lasers, snails, fragile deliveries, and more!

Patch Notes

Outposts

✨ New Outpost: The Trader. A mobile outpost that sells weapons, stats, cargo extensions and repair kits, magnets and promotion stars. The Trader will also be interested in purchasing your weapons, in case there are some you want to get rid of.

Post Office: ✨Fragile Deliveries. They give the same amount of coins as the crates and only take one slot, but upon getting hit their value plummets to 25%

Weapons

✨ New Weapon: The Laser. Multiple rotating beams are spinning around you and apply damage over time. Upgrades add more beams. Beams pierce through all enemies when maxed. Unlocked automatically (for the time being)

Harpoon: increased range from 5 to 7 units

Mine: changed damage increase per level from 8 to 6

Anchor: now considered a directional weapon (bonus damage from Frigate)

Enemies

✨New Enemy: Snail. A slow-moving slug-type enemy that leaves a trail of goo that slows player movement upon touching it but does not deal damage

Boats

Frigate: Slightly increased the speed threshold to be considered stationary for the increased attack rate bonus

Fixed a bug where base Fixing started as abnormally high. 0 Fixing should now provides no health regeneration. Corrected several instances where fixing amount would show the wrong value. Each Fixing upgrade grants 0.05 hp/sec. (e.g. 5 fixing levels provide 1 hp per 4 seconds).

Crew

Fisherman/Rod Expert: Increased Pickup Range from 0.6 units to 0.9 units

Visuals

Fixed some typos in stat item tooltips

Reduced explosions brightness

Leave a review!

If you had a chance to play the game, leaving a review really makes a difference and will help us reach a larger audience.

Join the crew!

Join our Discord to chat with fellow sailors, share ideas, or just hang out. Your feedback continues to help shaping Nautical Survival, and you can help me navigate the ship as we sail through Early Access.





Stay afloat,

-Idan