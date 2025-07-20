 Skip to content
Major 20 July 2025 Build 19293602 Edited 21 July 2025 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sorry for the huge delay, it took a while to get all of this update ready! Since we last spoke:

  • Localization for 12 languages has been added! By human translators, but if you see any anomalies, please send a bug report.

  • Level editor with integrated Steam™ Workshop® uploader is now live! There's an out-of-date PDF you can use to get started with, but I'll be making a new one soon with the new technique. Thanks to the testers who helped enormously with finding those hard to reach bugs, it's now as close to gold as I can make it for the time being... again, please report any bugs you come across!

  • All-new campaign by JJJJ included! You can import it from the new bonus_campaigns folder included in the game install location, or you can play it from Steam by subscribing to it from the workshop!

Here's the full list of fixes and stuff:

20/07/2025 version 1.0.17

  • (level editor) can't test/export level if Bryce or Doubler start on hazards or exit

  • (level editor) can't test/export level if immovables or enemies start on hazards, walkways or exit

  • (level editor) can't test/export level if movable items start on hazards

  • (level editor) various enemies visual offset correct in editor

  • (level editor) doors/pushpads now require matching amount (1 pushpad = 1 door, 1 double pushpad = 2 doors, etc)

  • (level exporter) shows which level an error occured

  • backgrounds bigger coverage for large maps (tried to get infinite backgrounds to work but couldn't)

  • some plus+ block tiles removed that incorrectly covered ground

  • some plus+ block tiles added to plug up unintentional oobs

  • moveables on coals now have particles

  • localization added for 12 languages

  • settings page redone for localization, easier navigation and maginally cleaner aesthetic

  • level editor UI redone for localization

  • btlevextractor added to game folder

  • improved functionality of Steam Workshop uploader

  • fixed import level bug if consecutive workshop btpaks loaded

  • screenshot option added to level editor test menu

  • back to level select added to escape menu

  • gamepad mouse now works in level editor (not preferable, though)

  • added clear trophies to bthackr

  • new official campaign in bonus_campaigns folder

There's a slight bug with uploading to workshop from Mac... in that it might crash and hang and die, but don't worry cause the campaign actually seems to upload and I don't know why yet, let's find out soon!

Thanks again for your patience, support and love for Bryce Tiles, it's the little game that could and I'm happy that everyone who's played it and enjoyed it keeps coming back for more!

Also, check out Bryce World, the first ever custom campaign uploaded to workshop! It's really awesome and challenging, huge thanks to Lepidoptera for making this!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3484079723

Here's to more updates soon, more new custom campaigns and more fixes for those 🐛🐛🐛!

Subreddit:

https://www.reddit.com/r/BryceTiles/

Discord:

https://discord.gg/5DVu6dh

