Major 20 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

A big update to Celtreos!

Music Updates

Many songs have been tweaked, including: Evasion, Mystery, Portension, Opposition, Trepidation, Diminution and Establishment.

Gameplay Updates

There is a new weapon mount type, “Reverse V”!  Similar to “Crossover” but focused on the reverse angle with a wider expanse, this moves your weapons fire along a rotated V path to cover primarily the area behind your ship.

Minor tweaks to certain stage content, such as “Jungle Cave” and “Shipyard Attack”.

Performance

General improvements to game responsiveness in certain situations.

