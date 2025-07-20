This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good evening!

Small bugfix for an important bug that was preventing us from using the right click menu while being on the factory interface. More updates are coming soon!

Known issues:

The MacOS version won't work because of an external issue, it has been disabled temporarily (it's still in the Webkit team's hands :/)

The "maximum amount" displayed on the global market may include in-transit resources, which may make it wrong by up to 5 units.

Steam overlay doesn't work.

Tutorial needs to be reworked.

We need to prevent the factory from infinitely growing asap, and it's planned in the current set of updates (electricity consumption, employee gauge, and dynamic market prices will be needed)

Multiple places in the game need a user interface or experience improvements.

The auto-linking between machines and/or storage is still pretty dumb and needs improvements (and a way for you, the player to override this choice!)

Public dev roadmap

Thank you all for your testing and feedback!

Don't hesitate to send us your feedback on the Official Discord server or via the in-game feedback form.

Elanis