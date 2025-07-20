PATCH 0.9.3

- New common upgrade tree (all guns).

- New upgrade tree for the freeze gun.

- Fixed an issue where KNIGHT'S TOUR wasn't applying the pierce upgrade to the Laser Gun.

- Visually adjusted fire effects (they are now behind enemies instead of in front of them). Hopefully this improves the on screen clarity with the SHRAPNEL upgrade. (Please provide any feedback on if this helps).

- Better randomization for upgrade trees. This should improve the variety and frequency of different upgrades appearing.

- Various bug fixes for other upgrades and minor tweaks / adjustments.