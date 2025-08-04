🔸Improved Photo Mode so that when selecting a logo, the logo control indicator is now displayed.

🔸Fixed an issue where players were unable to exit the shop after purchasing the 'Polarized Sunglasses' from Clyde’s shop.

🔸Fixed an issue where Eve’s hair would not appear during the final Elder Naytiba cutscene when wearing the 'Fluffy Bear' or 'Pink Bear' outfits.

🔸Fixed an issue where Eve’s final line of dialogue would not display in Korean during the 'Lost Items from Heaven' conversation with Clyde in the Great Desert.

🔸Fixed an issue where Eve’s arm would occasionally appear unnatural in Photo Mode when wearing the 'Black Pearl' or 'Red Pearl' outfits.

🔸When using FSR upscaler, restarting the game is now required to enable frame generation.

🔸Fixed an issue where the Fusion Weapon was not visible when beginning the fight against the Airborne Squad after defeating Providence.

🔸Fixed an issue where using the numpad on the keyboard to trigger skills in the Training Room caused the training system to become unresponsive.

🔸Fixed an issue where, when fishing for the 'Betta' fish with mouse and keyboard, the gray striped pattern of the progress bar would obscure the reel-in progress bar.

🔸Fixed an issue where, when using the 'Stinger', target lock-on would not function correctly under specific input conditions.

🔸Fixed an issue where the zoom function in the Hair Salon menu would not respond to controller or keyboard input.

🔸Fixed an issue where dialogue would occasionally not display after interacting with Adam in the Eidos 9 Atelier.

🔸Fixed an issue where Dororong would occasionally not appear during their introduction scene in Xion.

🔸Fixed an issue where newly unlocked items would not immediately appear after increasing shop affinity level.

🔸Improved the save timestamp system so that time since last save is now accurately displayed based on successful saves, rather than attempted saves.

🔸Enhanced the save failure message by changing it to yellow for better visibility.

🔸Various other bug fixes.